New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,600 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2,129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.19 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

