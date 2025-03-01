OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $3,753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,875,254.18. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $5,519,962. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $206.21 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

