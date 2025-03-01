New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Trading Up 1.4 %

Masimo stock opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $192.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.