New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of LNW opened at $111.48 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.