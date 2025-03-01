National CineMedia (NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $84.77 million for the quarter.

NCMI opened at $6.69 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $634.98 million, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.06.

In other National CineMedia news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,085.37. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NCMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

