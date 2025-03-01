National CineMedia (NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $84.77 million for the quarter.
NCMI opened at $6.69 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $634.98 million, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.06.
In other National CineMedia news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,085.37. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
