Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KURA. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $599.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at $694,551.11. This represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,729 shares of company stock worth $92,307. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 104.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 143,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 42,712 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $623,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

