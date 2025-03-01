Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KHC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

