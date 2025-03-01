Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $326,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.36. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $40.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.