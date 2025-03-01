Analysts Offer Predictions for Honest Q1 Earnings

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honest in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

View Our Latest Report on HNST

Honest Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNST opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Honest has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In related news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $3,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,937.90. The trade was a 28.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.