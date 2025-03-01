Analysts Offer Predictions for Honest Q1 Earnings

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honest in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.
View Our Latest Report on HNST
Honest Stock Performance
NASDAQ HNST opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Honest has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Honest
In related news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $3,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,937.90. The trade was a 28.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
About Honest
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Honest
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.