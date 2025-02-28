Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.1 %

LULU stock opened at $362.16 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.