Mather Group LLC. Has $10.81 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,156,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,843,714,000 after purchasing an additional 257,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $208.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.70 and its 200 day moving average is $205.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

