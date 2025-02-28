Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $208.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.