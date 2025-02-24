Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Videndum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Videndum

Videndum Stock Performance

About Videndum

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.