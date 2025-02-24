Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 450,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,362.19). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek purchased 256,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,958.74). 14.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

