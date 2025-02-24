Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 20.7% – Time to Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOT. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

About Ascot Resources

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

