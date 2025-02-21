Michael Alan Spencer Purchases 400,000 Shares of Chapel Down Group Plc (LON:CDGP) Stock

Chapel Down Group Plc (LON:CDGP – Get Free Report) insider Michael Alan Spencer acquired 400,000 shares of Chapel Down Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £136,000 ($172,326.41).
Chapel Down Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CDGP opened at GBX 33.68 ($0.43) on Friday. Chapel Down Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.04). The stock has a market cap of £57.77 million, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.60.
About Chapel Down Group
The largest producer in the UK
Chapel Down owns, leases and sources from 1,023 acres (414 ha) of vineyards in South East England, of which 750 acres (304 ha) are currently fully mature, making it the largest wine producer in the UK.
