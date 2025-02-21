Andrew Livingston Purchases 18 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.53) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($189.53).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 2.1 %
LON HWDN opened at GBX 840.50 ($10.65) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 736 ($9.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 982.50 ($12.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 799.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 855.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.62) to GBX 849 ($10.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 951.50 ($12.06).
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.
Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.
Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.
