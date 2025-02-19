Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $7,637,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 522.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 494,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 415,084 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $3,636,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1,098.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 334,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 306,405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James A. Bowen sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $41,171.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

FCT stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.