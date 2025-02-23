JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $200.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RGEN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $158.99 on Friday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.75, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average of $148.68.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Repligen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

