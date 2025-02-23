Values Added Financial LLC Has $448,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Values Added Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

