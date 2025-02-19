Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

