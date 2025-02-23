Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 228 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after buying an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,669,000 after buying an additional 1,301,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JPM opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

