Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,735 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,112,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,029,000 after acquiring an additional 79,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coty by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,696,000 after buying an additional 251,964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Coty by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,450,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,566,000 after buying an additional 656,952 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,929,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after buying an additional 287,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

