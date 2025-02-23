State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Brink’s Stock Down 0.7 %

BCO opened at $91.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.39. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $115.91.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

