ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,630.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 446,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 438,258 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 83,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

