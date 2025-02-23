Sunburst Financial Group LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.6% during the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

JPM opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.12 and its 200-day moving average is $235.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

