State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 159.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 247,873 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,051.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,421,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,976 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

PENN opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.