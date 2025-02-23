Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,856,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,549,000 after purchasing an additional 251,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,790,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,906,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 203,967 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 121.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 600,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

