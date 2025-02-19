Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Eaton Cambridge Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,611 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,402. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

AMZN opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.