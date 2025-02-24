AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 29.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,106,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,502,000 after acquiring an additional 479,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,626,000 after purchasing an additional 214,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AptarGroup by 88.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,444,000 after purchasing an additional 83,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $146.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.02. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

