Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 694 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPT opened at $119.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.33. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,486.50. This represents a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.