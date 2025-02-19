Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 4,518 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 107.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 18.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $1,552,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $90.85.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.