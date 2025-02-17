Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.17.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $274.31 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total value of $6,881,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,786.76. This represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 7,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $2,186,611.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,407 shares in the company, valued at $24,441,474.60. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,529 shares of company stock worth $95,595,712. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.