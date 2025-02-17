Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 55,433 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,484,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,433 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

