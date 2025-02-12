JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $275.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $774.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

