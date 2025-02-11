Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 955 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $41,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.17. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

