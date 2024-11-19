Yardley Wealth Management LLC Invests $276,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $506.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $452.58 and a 1 year high of $603.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $579.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

