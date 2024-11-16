High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.49 and last traded at C$14.34, with a volume of 29095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.16.

High Liner Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.26. The firm has a market cap of C$439.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.