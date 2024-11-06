Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $4.46 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and approximately $140.36 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $7.42 or 0.00010455 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00093877 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,425,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,425,073.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.89834012 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1117 active market(s) with $116,417,847.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

