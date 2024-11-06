XIDO FINANCE Price Tops $0.84 on Top Exchanges (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $23.65 million and approximately $168.23 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIDO FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

