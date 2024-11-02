Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Shares Down 11.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) were down 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 22,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 28,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Zentek Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 31,538.46%.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

Featured Stories

