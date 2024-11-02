Fullcircle Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $252.47. 6,473,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,509. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.56.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

