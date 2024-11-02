Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.55. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 58,461 shares.

Synlogic Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 194.73% and a negative net margin of 2,284.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.