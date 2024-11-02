Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Shares Up 9% – Still a Buy?

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.33. 45,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 71,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Mynaric Stock Up 14.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

Mynaric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures laser communication products for aerospace-based communication networks for government and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Air and Space segments. The company's laser communication technology provides long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless space, airborne, and terrestrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.