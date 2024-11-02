Key Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $487.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,655,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,420,908. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.54. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $360.30 and a one year high of $503.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

