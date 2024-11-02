Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.780-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 882,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,502. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

