BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 552.97 ($7.17) and traded as low as GBX 529.26 ($6.86). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 533 ($6.91), with a volume of 371,166 shares.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,671.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 519.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 552.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48,571.43%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock World Mining Trust

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Elisabeth Scott bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £11,748 ($15,235.38). 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

