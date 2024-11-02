Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.18 ($6.47) and traded as high as GBX 514 ($6.67). Fidelity Asian Values shares last traded at GBX 508 ($6.59), with a volume of 78,440 shares trading hands.
Fidelity Asian Values Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 499.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 507.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,375.00 and a beta of 0.56.
Fidelity Asian Values Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Fidelity Asian Values’s payout ratio is -18,750.00%.
About Fidelity Asian Values
Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
