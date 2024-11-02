Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.18 ($6.47) and traded as high as GBX 514 ($6.67). Fidelity Asian Values shares last traded at GBX 508 ($6.59), with a volume of 78,440 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 499.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 507.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,375.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Fidelity Asian Values Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Fidelity Asian Values’s payout ratio is -18,750.00%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity Asian Values

About Fidelity Asian Values

In related news, insider Lucy Costa Duarte acquired 3,800 shares of Fidelity Asian Values stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,874 ($25,773.57). Also, insider Clare Brady purchased 2,484 shares of Fidelity Asian Values stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £11,997.72 ($15,559.23). Company insiders own 1.68% of the company's stock.

Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

