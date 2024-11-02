UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Announces Earnings Results

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.
UBS Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. 1,365,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,415. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UBS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
