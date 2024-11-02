EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-4.920 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EPR Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-$4.92 EPS.

EPR Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.84. 474,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,976. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPR Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.